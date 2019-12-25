U.S. District Court
Robert David Barclay Jr., 42, of Pocatello, Idaho, was sentenced to 4 years and 6 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Kenneth Emmett Hogue, 66, of Butte, was sentenced to 5 years supervised release for wire fraud.
You have free articles remaining.
Aaron Matthew Manning, 30, of Helena, was sentenced to 19 years and 7 months imprisonment; 15 years supervised release for 2 counts of distribution of child pornography.
Dale Wayne Perrine, 39, of Alberton, was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Gregory Scott Tolley, 59, of Arlee, was sentenced to 5 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.