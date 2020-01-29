U.S. District Court
Alberto Hernandez, Jr., 35, of Gillette, Wyoming, sentenced to 9 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
Tony Gregory Amador Ortiz, 25, of Rancho Cordova, California, was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Rene Myron Gardner, 62, of Marion, was sentenced to 1 year and 1 day imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.