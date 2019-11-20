U.S. District Court
Jewel Alexandria Mann, 22, of Missoula, was sentenced to 4 years and 3 months imprisonment; 4 years supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Robert Lee Crawford, 54, of Townsend, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Matthew Curtis Olson, 36, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment, 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.