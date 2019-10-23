{{featured_button_text}}
felony sentence stockimage

U.S. District Court

Mark Allen McNeely Sr., 51, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release, for 7 counts of distribution of child pornography; 1 count of transportation of child pornography; 4 counts of receipt of child pornography.

Marcos Acddel Acosta, 30, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 159 days imprisonment for fraudulent use of a social security number; aggravated identity theft.

Donald Shawn Gilbrech, 51, of Spokane, was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Derek Alan Dembowski, 41, of Thompson Falls, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0