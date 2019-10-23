U.S. District Court
Mark Allen McNeely Sr., 51, of Missoula, was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release, for 7 counts of distribution of child pornography; 1 count of transportation of child pornography; 4 counts of receipt of child pornography.
Marcos Acddel Acosta, 30, of Bozeman, was sentenced to 159 days imprisonment for fraudulent use of a social security number; aggravated identity theft.
Donald Shawn Gilbrech, 51, of Spokane, was sentenced to 10 years and 1 month imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Derek Alan Dembowski, 41, of Thompson Falls, was sentenced to 8 years imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for distribution of methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.