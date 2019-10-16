{{featured_button_text}}
U.S. District Court

Juan Jose Camarena, 37, city of residence unknown, was sentenced to 15 years and 8 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession with intent to distribute heroin; possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Bruce Alan Gagne, 59, of Belgrade, was sentenced to 3 years and 5 months imprisonment; 10 years supervised release for receipt of child pornography.

Terry Wayne Nunnery II, 30, of Stevensville, was sentenced to 2 years and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

Brent Timothy McCarthy, 23, of Depoe Bay, Oregon, was sentenced to 8 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

