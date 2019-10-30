U.S. District Court
Justin Michael Allen, 33, (incarcerated), was sentenced to 15 years and 10 months imprisonment; 5 years supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Marc Anthony Friscia, 30, of Polson, was sentenced to 3 years imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm.
Barbara Sue Brown, 30 (incarcerated), was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment; 10 years supervised release for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine; possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Francis Edward Burke, 25, (incarcerated), was sentenced to 1 year and 6 months imprisonment; 3 years supervised release for prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.