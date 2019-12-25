Violent offenders
Jason James Mann, 327 North Ave W. No. 2, Missoula
James Edward Brown Jr., 1120 Cedar St., Missoula
Brendan Michael Cox, 38010 Highway 12 W., Lolo
Russell Dale Miller, 42 Clarkson Drive, Clinton
Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
James Hiram Spencer, 1520 N. Russell St. No. 11, Missoula
Sex offenders
David Edward Paddock, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 3, Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Eric Dean Brown, 2228 W. Foothills Drive No. 3C, Missoula