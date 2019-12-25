{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Jason James Mann, 327 North Ave W. No. 2, Missoula 

James Edward Brown Jr., 1120 Cedar St., Missoula

Brendan Michael Cox, 38010 Highway 12 W., Lolo

Russell Dale Miller, 42 Clarkson Drive, Clinton

Christopher Scott Perrine, 2218 Mount Ave., Missoula

James Hiram Spencer, 1520 N. Russell St. No. 11, Missoula

Sex offenders

David Edward Paddock, 7800 Zaugg Drive No. 3, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Eric Dean Brown, 2228 W. Foothills Drive No. 3C, Missoula

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0