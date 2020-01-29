{{featured_button_text}}
Violent offenders

Ryan Howard Baylor, 1701 Cooley St. No. 3, Missoula

Tyler James Johnson, 2349 Burlington Ave., Missoula

Patrick Melvin McGrath, 916 Longstaff St., Missoula

Nicholas Carmine Miller, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Robert William Thompson Jr., 509 S. Fifth St. E., Missoula

Larry John Walsh, 1319 Stanley St., Missoula

Eugene Allen Zeiler, 839 Brooks St. No. 2, Missoula

Sex offenders

Darrell Harry Dennis Jr., 193 S. Catlin St. No. 14, Missoula

Robert John Gallimore, 2200 Garland Drive No. 23, Missoula

Joshua Charles Perras, 1540 W. Broadway No. 18, Missoula

John Leroy West, 9000 Indreland Road, Missoula

Simeon Keith Lippert, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Anthony Mark Vallier, 1841 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula

