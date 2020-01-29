Violent offenders
Ryan Howard Baylor, 1701 Cooley St. No. 3, Missoula
Tyler James Johnson, 2349 Burlington Ave., Missoula
Patrick Melvin McGrath, 916 Longstaff St., Missoula
Nicholas Carmine Miller, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
Robert William Thompson Jr., 509 S. Fifth St. E., Missoula
Larry John Walsh, 1319 Stanley St., Missoula
Eugene Allen Zeiler, 839 Brooks St. No. 2, Missoula
Sex offenders
Darrell Harry Dennis Jr., 193 S. Catlin St. No. 14, Missoula
Robert John Gallimore, 2200 Garland Drive No. 23, Missoula
Joshua Charles Perras, 1540 W. Broadway No. 18, Missoula
John Leroy West, 9000 Indreland Road, Missoula
Simeon Keith Lippert, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Anthony Mark Vallier, 1841 S. Seventh St. W., Missoula