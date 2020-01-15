Violent offenders
John David Andersen, 1839 Sherwood St. No. 5, Missoula
Benjamin Dean Bendowsky, 16 Kathy Jo St., Missoula
Charles Joseph Henderson, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Michael David Ross, 4720 Wilkie St., Missoula
Jesse David Sanchez, 2115 S. Third St. W. C, Missoula
Adian Jon Scibby, 1646 South Ave. W., Missoula
Marty Jay Shane, 721 Palmer St. D, Missoula
Thomas Edward Smith, 4070 Lona Ct., Missoula
Scott Michael Todd, 4112 Colonial Lane, Missoula
Niko Pellicane Pillow, 2314 Kensington Ave., Missoula
Sex offenders
Patrick Lee Burdett, 1300 Speedway Ave., Missoula
Joshua Charles Perras, 901 Rodgers St. No. 1, Missoula
Justin Allen Pettit, 19380 Clarkson Drive, Clinton
Jacob Joe Robertson, 2200 Garland Drive No. 15, Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Shannon Carlysle Kilgore, 7520 Zaugg Drive No. 10, Missoula