sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

John David Andersen, 1839 Sherwood St. No. 5, Missoula

Benjamin Dean Bendowsky, 16 Kathy Jo St., Missoula

Charles Joseph Henderson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Michael David Ross, 4720 Wilkie St., Missoula

Jesse David Sanchez, 2115 S. Third St. W. C, Missoula

Adian Jon Scibby, 1646 South Ave. W., Missoula

Marty Jay Shane, 721 Palmer St. D, Missoula

Thomas Edward Smith, 4070 Lona Ct., Missoula

Scott Michael Todd, 4112 Colonial Lane, Missoula

Niko Pellicane Pillow, 2314 Kensington Ave., Missoula

Sex offenders

Patrick Lee Burdett, 1300 Speedway Ave., Missoula

Joshua Charles Perras, 901 Rodgers St. No. 1, Missoula

Justin Allen Pettit, 19380 Clarkson Drive, Clinton

Jacob Joe Robertson, 2200 Garland Drive No. 15, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Shannon Carlysle Kilgore, 7520 Zaugg Drive No. 10, Missoula

