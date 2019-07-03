{{featured_button_text}}
Violent offenders

Harold Joe Irvine, 2326 Livingston, Missoula

Jonahs James Demontiney, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Paul Richard Dennis, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Michael Stephen Voss, 1700 Cooley St. No. 38, Missoula

Sex offenders

Arnold Lewis Williams III, 1223 Toole Ave. C, Missoula

Steven Todd Hoover, 2204 W. Broadway No. 21, Missoula

Justin Carl Pike, 2200 S. Fifth St. W. No. 5, Missoula

Jordan Kyle Keefe, 105 Redrock Place, Missoula

Christopher Scott Beals, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Dane Michael Schnedier, 1700 Cooley No. 66, Missoula

