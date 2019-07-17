{{featured_button_text}}
Violent offenders

James Edward Brown Jr., 8977 Snapdragon Drive, Missoula

Leslie Damon Butler, 420 E Broadway, Missoula

David Louis Toro Chase, 107 W. Spruce St., Missoula

Stephen Randall Ferguson, 2308 Burlington Ave. No. B, Missoula

Daniel Joseph Hanic, 118 W. Alder No. 205, Missoula

Christopher Thomas Hill, 950 Mount Ave. No. 203, Missoula

Timothy James Hoppe, 14515 Hellgate Lane, Clinton

Johnny David Lafountain III, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Kayka Christelle Luiten, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Leslie Rae RedHead, 1519 Ernest Ave. No. 2, Missoula

Jaray James Syring, 2151 Burlington Ave., Missoula

Sex offenders

Abel Alfredo Alvarez, 1832 Mount Ave. No. A, Missoula

Will Shawn Kelley, 223 Piper Cub Lane, Seeley Lake

Gary Lee Kendall Jr., 8140 Pheasant Drive, Missoula

Ronald Curtis Brown, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4672 Calistoga Lane No. 106, Missoula

Billy Joe Rogers, 19810 Ninemile Road No. B, Huson

