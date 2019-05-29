{{featured_button_text}}
Violent offenders

Michael Kain Collier, 3527 Brandon Way, Missoula

Christopher David Howard, 1325 River St. No. A, Missoula

Sean Thomas Lozeau, 230 N. Travois, Missoula

Donald Dennis Meyers III, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Jesse David Sanchez, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Marcus Jonathan Simpson, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Sex offenders

Dean Edward DeGuarda, 10020 Highway 93 S. No. 23, Lolo

Alexis Ann Evans, 1223 Toole Ave. No. F, Missoula

Jay Geoffrey Robert Ashton, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Raymond Grant Uzeb Castonguay, 420 Pine Drive, Seeley Lake

Gilbert Victor Crouse III, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Leo Henry Green II, 1519 Ernest Ave No. 2, Missoula

Jeremy Christopher Holmquist, 273 Montana Ave., Missoula

Austin Evan Morgan, 4120 Calistoga Lane No. 201, Missoula

