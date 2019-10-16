{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Tyrel Jarard Bivens, 1815 Montana St. A, Missoula

Charles Levi Brown-Andrews, 332 Roosevelt St. No. 7, Missoula

Louis Theodore Fox, 3820 Mullan Road No. 101, Missoula

Darryl Lewis Frost, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Travis Arthur Hill, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Rhonda Lynn Hiner, 1250 34th St. No. A202, Missoula

Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lakeside Drive, Lolo

Christopher John Ochs, 2253 Mount Ave., Missoula

Eli Alexander Sayler, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Dylan James Vivier, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Thomas Knox Winters, 1355 Big Flat Road, Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathaniel Glenn Buckingham, 274 Belle Fleur Drive, Florence

Christopher Michael Cooper, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Arnold Dale Doney Jr., 1644 S 14th St. W., Missoula

Alvon Scott Klotz, 810 Hastings Ave., Missoula

Shane Allen Paddock, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Kim Reifer, 2320 W. Broadway No. 10, Missoula

Michael Allen Scherf, 6760 Jade Lane No. 2, Lolo

