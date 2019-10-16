Violent offenders
Tyrel Jarard Bivens, 1815 Montana St. A, Missoula
Charles Levi Brown-Andrews, 332 Roosevelt St. No. 7, Missoula
Louis Theodore Fox, 3820 Mullan Road No. 101, Missoula
Darryl Lewis Frost, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Travis Arthur Hill, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Rhonda Lynn Hiner, 1250 34th St. No. A202, Missoula
Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lakeside Drive, Lolo
Christopher John Ochs, 2253 Mount Ave., Missoula
Eli Alexander Sayler, Missoula Pre-Release Center
You have free articles remaining.
Dylan James Vivier, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Thomas Knox Winters, 1355 Big Flat Road, Missoula
Sex offenders
Nathaniel Glenn Buckingham, 274 Belle Fleur Drive, Florence
Christopher Michael Cooper, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Arnold Dale Doney Jr., 1644 S 14th St. W., Missoula
Alvon Scott Klotz, 810 Hastings Ave., Missoula
Shane Allen Paddock, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Kim Reifer, 2320 W. Broadway No. 10, Missoula
Michael Allen Scherf, 6760 Jade Lane No. 2, Lolo