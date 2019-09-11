Violent offenders
Havaii Kai Akane, 1055 Willow Dr., Seeley Lake
Armund George BullTrail, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
James Edward Brown Jr., 1153 McDonald Ave. No. 106, Missoula
Larry John Walsh, 1319 Stanley St., Missoula
Christopher Ryan Smith, 4316 24th Ave., Missoula
Jake McKinley Sorensen, 15650 Ruby Ray Lane, Huson
David Charles Prieto, 2118 34th St. No. 4, Missoula
Sex offenders
Darrell Harry Dennis Jr., Missoula Pre-Release Center
Gabriel Michael Nicolaisen, 4019 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Carl Eugene Ray, 1212 McDonald Ave. B, Missoula
Joshua Michael Diskin, 105 Red Rock Place, Missoula