Try 1 month for 99¢
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Aaron Thomas Henderson, 22000 Highway 12 W. B, Lolo

Jason James Mann, 1749 1/2 S. 12th St. W., Missoula

Justus Aram Miller, 1273 Dakota St., Missoula

Delicia Danielle Morigeau, 18095 Highway 93 N., Missoula

Joseph Allen Page III, 3155 E. Pine St., Arlee

John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula

Mark James Addison, Missoula Pre-Release Center, Missoula

Ryan Howard Baylor, 1701 Cooley St. No. 7, Missoula

Douglas Gold Bearchild, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Spencer Terry Davis, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jacob Dean Flaget, 2206 Mary Ave., Missoula

Norman Jacob Flood, 721 Turner St. D, Missoula

Rachel Janine Kuhlman, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Mitchell Joseph Obermayer, 1114 Poplar St., Missoula

Jaray James Syring, 7460 Rattlesnake Gulch, Missoula

Shawn Kasey Tate, 7770 Bear Drive, Missoula

Luis Enrique Zayas, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Jeffrey Daniel Seitzinger, 12930 Severin Meadows Trail, Lolo

Anthony Allen Shelton, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Donald James Spence, 1524 Reserve St. No. 3, Missoula

Chad Gregory Swenson, 4055 Lona Ct., Missoula

Sex offenders

Nathaniel Mariha Lake, 1010 W. Broadway No. 26, Missoula

Sean Patrick McCormack, 911 Huntington Place A, Missoula

Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4672 Calistoga Lane, Missoula

Matthew Jason Burg, 2188 W. Broadway A, Missoula

Ryan Barrett Curtis, 1739 1/2 S. Eighth St. W., Missoula, MT 59801

Darrin Ray Hess, 2525 Mount Ave., Missoula

Kevin Lee Normandeau, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Wayne Michael Spottedblanket, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Roger Allan Watson Jr., 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Arnold Lewis Williams III, 800 Parkview Way, Missoula

Violent and sex offender

Clemente Arciga, 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags