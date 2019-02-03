Violent offenders
Aaron Thomas Henderson, 22000 Highway 12 W. B, Lolo
Jason James Mann, 1749 1/2 S. 12th St. W., Missoula
Justus Aram Miller, 1273 Dakota St., Missoula
Delicia Danielle Morigeau, 18095 Highway 93 N., Missoula
Joseph Allen Page III, 3155 E. Pine St., Arlee
John Franklin Reinertson, 259 Speedway Ave., Missoula
Mark James Addison, Missoula Pre-Release Center, Missoula
Ryan Howard Baylor, 1701 Cooley St. No. 7, Missoula
Douglas Gold Bearchild, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Spencer Terry Davis, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jacob Dean Flaget, 2206 Mary Ave., Missoula
Norman Jacob Flood, 721 Turner St. D, Missoula
Rachel Janine Kuhlman, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Mitchell Joseph Obermayer, 1114 Poplar St., Missoula
Jaray James Syring, 7460 Rattlesnake Gulch, Missoula
Shawn Kasey Tate, 7770 Bear Drive, Missoula
Luis Enrique Zayas, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Jeffrey Daniel Seitzinger, 12930 Severin Meadows Trail, Lolo
Anthony Allen Shelton, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula
Donald James Spence, 1524 Reserve St. No. 3, Missoula
Chad Gregory Swenson, 4055 Lona Ct., Missoula
Sex offenders
Nathaniel Mariha Lake, 1010 W. Broadway No. 26, Missoula
Sean Patrick McCormack, 911 Huntington Place A, Missoula
Charles Thomas Miesmer, 4672 Calistoga Lane, Missoula
Matthew Jason Burg, 2188 W. Broadway A, Missoula
Ryan Barrett Curtis, 1739 1/2 S. Eighth St. W., Missoula, MT 59801
Darrin Ray Hess, 2525 Mount Ave., Missoula
Kevin Lee Normandeau, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Wayne Michael Spottedblanket, Missoula Pre-Release Center
Roger Allan Watson Jr., 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula
Arnold Lewis Williams III, 800 Parkview Way, Missoula
Violent and sex offender
Clemente Arciga, 2525 S. Third St. W., Missoula