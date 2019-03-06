Try 3 months for $3
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Mark David Briggs, 6145 Mullan Road No. 31, Missoula

Austin Joseph Denny, 924 Cooley St., Missoula

Roger Eugene Hughes, 510 Highway 200 E., Missoula

Jason Eric Kirchner, 20579 E. Mullan Road, Clinton

Christopher John Ochs, 4060 Lona Ct., Missoula

Elijah Tory Bagaoisan, 629 Utah Ave., Missoula

Darius Sosep Parker, 7731 Starr Drive, Missoula

Sex offenders

Mark Matthew Buss, 151 Third St., Clinton

Jaren Leonard Hitchcock, 604 Eaton St. No. 3, Missoula

Michael Thomas Pray-Davis, 1815 Stoddard St., Missoula

Steven Wayne Vandall, 1010 W. Broadway No. 25, Missoula

Elliot Andrew Miller, 2301 River Road, Missoula

Lisa Hagen Schneider, 1524 S. 12th St. W. F, Missoula

William Russell Biggs, 2325 Benton Ave., Missoula 

Violent and sex offender

Brian Dean Moore, 1350 Tremper Drive No. 3, Missoula 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags