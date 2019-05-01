{{featured_button_text}}
sex offender stockimage

Violent offenders

Tyler Scott Breeding, 4956 Potter Park Loop A, Missoula

Jody Paul Brown, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Peter Nathaniel Maney, 4141 Concord Drive, Missoula

Alexsandria Ann YellowHorse, Missoula Pre-Release Center

Havaii Kai Akane, 6444 Gleneagle Way, Missoula

Tyler James Johnson, 209 Lakeside Drive, Lolo

Gary Leonard Peterson, 1350 Tremper Drive No. 3, Missoula

Steven Ryan Harmon, 20195 Highway 10 E., Clinton

Christopher Thomas Hill, 4700 Maritsa Court No. 6, Missoula

Charles Colin Rich, 1746 S. Sixth St. W. No. 2, Missoula

Sex offenders

Lawrence Wallace White Antelope, 2225 Mount Ave., Missoula

Giovanni Delaware Blood, 817 Speedway Ave., Missoula

Lawrence Richard Mays, 512 N. Curtis St., Missoula

