We Care: High school student needs bed

A family moving into the community is in need of a dresser, microwave, queen bed, box spring, frame, lamps, crib mattress, couches, table and chairs, end tables, and a clothes washer and dryer. If you can help, call Mountain Home Montana at 360-3929.

A disabled man living in Missoula has recently secured part-time employment to supplement his income. For this job his needs to have a phone. He does have a phone, but he cannot afford to put minutes on it. He has a straight-talk plan, and just needs a donation to put minutes on his phone. If you are able to make a donation please contact Emily (case manager) at (406)552-2090, or email Emily@3riversmhs.com.