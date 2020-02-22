We Care: Homeless man needs help saving possessions

A homeless client is in need of $250 to save all his possessions in his storage unit. If you can help, please call Matt at Winds of Change at 541-4673 x 259.

***

A disabled woman with a low income is in need of a cell phone. If you are able to donate a gently used phone or funds to buy a new one, please contact Abby at Winds of Change at 406-450-6997 or 406-721-2038.

***

A low-income, disabled, elderly homeless man is seeking clothing. Items requested are 32/34 jeans or pants, medium or large long-sleeve shirts and sweatshirts. If you can help with a donation, please contact Thomas Wolf, case manager at Winds of Change, at 406-541-4673 ext: 208.

