We Care: Teen with new home needs mattress

A low-income homeless man is in need of glasses that are translucent to protect his eyes. The glasses cost $116.48. There is already $50 donated towards the glasses. If you can help with a donation, please contact Thomas Wolf, case manager at Winds of Change, at 406-541-4673 Ext: 208. Thank you for your help.

A low-income disabled mother needs to get her brakes fixed. If you are able to donate financially, the work has been quoted at $382. Please contact Cerina at Winds of Change: 406-541-4673 Ext 247 or email cazurekjorstad@wocmt.com.

3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions is seeking donations for an elderly, disabled woman in need of new shoes. A good pair of walking shoes with removable inserts would be ideal. She has upcoming knee surgery and will need shoes that she can walk more comfortably in after the procedure. Any assistance is greatly appreciated. If you are able to help, please contact Maya at 3 Rivers Mental Health Solutions at (406)552-5665.

A 12th-grader who has been couch-surfing is now finally getting into a house. She is in need of a full-size mattress (no box-spring necessary). Her family could also use a dining table and chairs, as well as a dresser, but the mattress is the priority. To help, contact Jen Nave, the Families in Transition Coordinator at Willard Alternative High School, at 542-4073.

