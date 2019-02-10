Marriages for Sunday, Feb. 10 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Try 1 month for 99¢ Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Carol Anne Leser and Travis Michael Smith, Jan. 26 Joseph James Frank and Katie Lee Becker, Feb. 1 Subscribe to Breaking News Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Public Records Marriages Most Popular Teenager accused of raping 14-year-old held on $100,000 bond Boiling water challenge sends people to hospital Reporter on Missoula refugee family, Arlee Warrior movement nets $100,000 prize New cold blast headed for western Montana Missoula agency approves funds for new 44-family homeless, domestic violence shelter promotion Research decades of articles the easy way! Visit our online archives for thousands of historical articles, obituaries and announcements.