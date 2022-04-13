 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, April 13

marriage stockimage

Mary Lee Sneddon and Dean Franklin Bateman, Missoula, April 9.

Misty Blue Taggart and Chester Marton Handfield, Missoula, April 2.

Ellery Kristin Hendrix Turk and Michael Allen Hagan, Missoula, April 4.

Bailey Livingston Hunter and Casey Lee Williamson, Missoula, April 8.

Alfredo Caez and Blanca Doris Jaramillo Hernandez, Missoula, April 6.

James Brian Walter and Jolynn Franchuk Hoffman, Missoula, declaration.

Dustin Robert Davis and Brittney Nicole Shepard, Missoula, declaration.

Clancy Leigh Cone and Barbara Sue Tilton, Missoula, declaration.

Kyle David Lindgren and Valentina Vaustista Flores, Missoula, April 7.

Michael Peter Borges and Laura Borges, Missoula, Declaration.

Griffin Ryan Owen Davenport and Julie Tran, Missoula, Declaration.

Jasper Alinea Aquino and Precious Ann Lleva Nepomuceno, Missoula, April 8.

