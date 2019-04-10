{{featured_button_text}}
Robert Howard Retallick and Alice Kerry Byrne, Feb. 28

Derek James Goble and Stephanie Davis Ryan, March 16

John Taylor Millar and Jordan Lee Pine, March 15

Cassandra Eleen Megaard and Harry B. Bullshows, March 30

Adam Wesley Richards and Vaitiary Porras Merino, March 28

Proverb Lynn Liddell and Terren Carl Alwell-Bartel, March 29

Vernon Marshall James Young and Pricilla Dawn Koop, March 29

Whitney Eleanor Marie Maphis and Wesley Vernon Arthur Waters III (declaration)

Betty Grace Valchant and Kenndall Morgan Haroldson, April 3

Mackenzie Nye Hilger and Cody Ryan Auck (declaration)

Shawn Anthony Willis and Karla Virginia Espinoza (declaration)

Ty Gardipe and Travis Curtis Lozeau, April 4

