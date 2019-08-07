{{featured_button_text}}
Madysn Ryan Tipton and Baylee Luanne Parker, July 25

Colleen Monica Jensen and Douglas Eugene Geisler, July 28

Mary Catherine Miller and Zachary Donald Hulse, July 20

David Ronald Nagel and Bethany Danielle Gardner, July 31

Laura Elizabeth Zeher and Jacob L. Sept. July 21

Nathaniel Zeke Campfield and Jennifer Lynn Whetstone, July 20

Kathleen Joleen Peterson and Ty Daniel Kimmet, July 13

Emily Nicole Jones and Justin Lakota Hunt, July 20

Kaitlin Margaret Kinsley and Benjamin Stowell Dickinson, June 29

Caitlyn Marie Berkowitz and Lucas Macintosh McIver, July 13

Lacee Marie Moodry and Phillip Anthony Thomas, July 20

Ryan James Watson and Dinah Lili Kashirets, July 13

Jasmine Ariel Blumenstein and Nathan Dale Steinbach, July 27

Samantha Leigh Ellig and Anthony Darrell Coleman, July 20

Vincent Edward Bagby and Jenae Rose Hollenbeck, July 27

Nila R. Johnson and Michael P. Cloud, July 27

Benjamin Rese Draeger and Jane Heather Shober, July 20

Mackenzie Julia Round and Sean Michale Ikard, July 20

Kayla Nichole Nelson and Aaron Robert Horton, July 20

Chelsea Lynn Cough and Christopher Allen Surgenor July 22

Alysen Kristine Henderson and Ricardo Alonzo Suazo Jr., July 27

Gabrielle Eveyln Brockett and Nicolas Michael Wendland, July 24

Garret Kelly Jolma and Marguerite Karol Barker, July 29

Randle Dale Clark and Ruth Anne Newell, July 31

Evin Robert Ozer and Lauren Aileen Mathews (declaration)

Brian A. Rick and Wendy Jill Compton (declaration)

James David Minton and Siann Alisa Lancaster, Aug. 1

Calleen Marie Weiss and Stephen Matthew Gray, Aug 1

