Marriages for Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Molly Jean Briggeman and Austin William Sabers, July 25

Jessia Donahoo and Kolbey Gaustad, July 31

Tessa G. Miller and Ryan Andrew McCarty, July 25

Corey Allen Hewitt and Brittany Victoria Arnott, June 27

Jordan Ashly Gow and Thomas Madison Schmidt, June 13

Heather Ranae Whitaker and Erik Ogren, Aug. 1

Peter Allan Gilleard and Shawna Marie Dendrino, Aug. 1

Jason Henderson Cox and Whitney Raish (declaration)

Samantha Marie Hackathorn and Blake James Perkins, Aug. 1

Katherine Linday Moore and Geoffrey Dutton Holman, July 25

Bethany Luella Williamson-Carnley and Earl Shawn Powers, Aug. 5

Liam Rowan Turner and Piper Clair Hayward, July 19

Lindsay Rae Jenson and Jerry Joseph Thigpen, July 11

Caleb Russell McAlister and Courtney Margaret Flitterer, July 11

Tyler Lane Job and Melany Ann Sharp, Aug. 1

William Robert Gardner and Sarah Elizabeth Fitzgerald, July 10

Alli Justina Stepper and Wyatt Travis Holzworth, July 11

Craig James Mettler and Theresia Kay Dever, July 24

Kaelyn Rene Riley and Ragan Gregory Carlson, Aug. 2

Ashley Katherine Duperreault and Michael Ryan Hendrickson, July 18

Logan Rebecca Hegedus and Joshua Gerald Criner, Aug. 1

Dylan Hunter Dowson and Cambria Yvonne Grieser, July 31

Robert Eugene Erlandson and Rachel Marie O'Neill, Aug. 4

Nicole Elizabeth Zane and Jeremy Charles Foster, Aug. 3

Michelle Renee Hitner and Brandon James Webster, Aug. 6

Ashlee Michelle Schmaltz and James Stockfleth Hayward, July 20

Christiana Elizabeth Schweitzer and Leif Allen Nyquest, Aug. 1

Judy Kaye Hall and Robert Charles Bono, Aug. 1

Ayla Maria Kelley and Christopher Lawrence Kirkemo, Aug. 6

Michelle Nicole Jacquemotte and Jacob Michael Haener, Aug. 3

Matthew James Johnson and Guedem Dara (declaration)

Teresa Amy Amaya and Christopher Lee Courkamp (declaration)

