Marriages for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Amanda Leslie Allpress and Joey Curtis Paxman, Aug. 8
Clayton Michael Hall and Patricia Ann Thomas, Aug. 8
Sergio Saul O'Shaughnessy Jr. and Chelsea Viola Ward, July 11
Meghan Mary Bowers and Jesse Cheyenne Bode, Aug. 1
Renee Lynn Johnshoy and Rory Timothy Minjares, aug. 1
Jamie Ann Bush and Emery William Boyer, Aug. 8
Everett Kahalelauk Johnston and Chelsea Michelle Chandler, Aug. 2
Trevor Lee Walker and Sheena Leigh Simkins, Aug. 8
Lucas Cole Bewley and Ashlin Grace Staso, Aug. 8
Dwight Livingstone Curtis and Anne North Kolle, July 11
Alyssa Nicole Glass and Brett Volkman, Aug. 2
Hannah Millson and Michael Alfred Miller, Aug. 8
Simon Joel Coronado Jr. and Courtney Marissa Thomas, July 11
Amana Nour Dabbas and Taylor Reid Beierle, Aug. 1
Sean Michael Niccolucci and Alexis Dawn Schreder, Aug. 8
Alicia Gayle Pell and Justin Michael Lee Windham, Aug. 1
Sally Kagan Henkel and Spencer Thomas Plumb, Aug. 8
Katelyn Marie Karch and Nathan Daniel Etchells, Aug. 8
Forrest Michael Crowl and Tiana Marie Mailloux, Aug. 8
Sharon Louise Bremner and Ethan Cord Foote, Aug. 8
Courtney Grace Stricker and Arnold Lewis Williams III, Aug. 10
Ross Kenneth Hinderer and Samantha Erika Treu, Aug. 1
Kaitlin Marie Hintz and Michael Logan Standley, Aug. 8
Nicole Rosemary Hupp and Michael Orien Smith, Aug. 8
Hannah Megumi Groves and Tessa Timber McKee, Aug. 11
Joshua Andrew Stuberg and Skylr Noel Spraycar, Aug. 8
Stephen Christopher Hubbard and Katrina Elise Green Ellringer, Aug. 8
Stephanie Dawn Misevic and Justin Eric Bagliazo, Aug. 7
Tara Lee Skundberg and Stephanie Lorraine, Aug. 13
Christina Therese Colonna and Jordyn Lane Harris, Aug. 10
John Edward Gardner and Vanessa Victoria Sievers, Aug. 10
Lisa Yuming Bao and Aidan Alex Shackleton (declaration)
Alyssa Rochelle Hendrickson and Gary Alden Monroe III, Aug. 13
Ronald Edward Heinen Jr. and Melissa Ann Heinen, Aug. 11
Malcolm Jamar Benson and Keenan Patrick Chapman, Aug. 12
Ronnie Michele Cahoon and Jonathan Lee Linton (declaration)
Molly Anne Dillingham and Colby Benjamin Anton (declaration)
