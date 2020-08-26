Marriages for Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Kara Gwen Wetzsteon and Christopher Ginn, Aug. 14
Katie Jo Hankins and Michael Joseph Quist, Aug. 15
Emily Danielle Adamson and Blake Robertson Koemans, July 31
Logan Bradley Reid and Hunter McKenzie Jenkins, July 18
Lauren Elizabeth Larsen and Elliott David McGill, Aug. 8
Madison June Trevor and Colter Austin Feuerstein, July 25
Kristin Lee Gregoire and Adam Stephen Boomer, Aug. 15
Garry C. Hicks and Bobbi Lee Cockeram, July 25
Shelby Ann Ahlstrom and Jacob Kile Trout, Aug. 14
Tanner Edward Newell and Emerald Victoria Pyron, Aug. 8
Hope Rowena Larocque Kruger and Zachary Hudson Scott, Aug. 1
Chrystal Michelle Svingen and Craig Lee Bolenbaugh Jr., Aug. 8
Erika Anne Grant and Daniel James Norton, Aug. 16
Stephanie Nicole Schell and Jesse Otis Erickson, Aug. 7
Rebecca Joyce Skoric and Dylan Steed Barringer, Aug. 15
Chelsey Lorraine Schraner and Coulton Ashley Lewis, Aug. 15
Kelly Jean Boudreau and Taylor Ray Carlin, Aug. 15
Jacob Tyler Lapke and Mary Ciara Everett, Aug. 15
Yonina DeKeyser and Bradley Scott Renter (declaration)
Kory James Gleed and Kelsey Rynell Larson (declaration)
John Williams Timmons and Kathleen Annette Bartholet (declaration)
