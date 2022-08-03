Marriages for Wednesday, August 3

Sean Michael Carroll and Sophia Ruth Heimer, Missoula, Feb. 22.
Connie Lee Moothart and Travis James David Seal, Missoula, July 16.
Emily Kay Andrea and Christopher James Tabor, Flathead, July 8.
Diana Renee Maul and Joshua Scott Gartner, Missoula, July 22.
Katherine Claire Wills and Tim Michael Byl, Missoula, July 23.
Torey Kuamo'o Learn and Taylor Elise Craig, Lake, July 16.
Amelia Riley Thornton and Adam James Sears, Missoula, July 24.
Leah Mari Rowe and Jered Jay Bray Eggleston, Lake, July 30.
Sadie Lynn Hansen and Joshua Noel Wilkinson, Ravalli, July 30.
Jordan Lynn Allie and Ryder Lawson Trent, Flathead, July 9.
People are also reading…
Alexandra Ann Janssen and Braxton Lewis Adams, Missoula, July 1.
Lynn Michelle Campbell and Theodore James Boldt, Missoula, July 23.
Katelyn Joelle Mienke and Jacob Robert Hubbard, Ravalli, July 24.
Deborah Lynn White and John H. Crowley, Missoula, July 19.
Stephen Edward Shaw and Amber Stine, Missoula, July 26.
Cameron Joseph Wall and Dorta Mariana Daniela, Lewis & Clark, July 16.
Shanay Lynn Daigle and Logan Levi Smith, Missoula, July 23.
Melissa Dora Bernstein and Jordan Alan Larsen, Missoula, July 16.
Natalie Jay Anderson and Shawn David Moulding, Sanders, July 20.
Robert Payton Robertson and Paige Alexandra Sedahl, Ravalli, July 23.
Jessica Francis Kuther and Andrew Kevin Troutwine, Missoula, July 23.
Alexandra Dawn Stauffacher and Zachary Jacob Baumgarder, Lake, July 22.
Ariel Aubrey Diamond and Daniel Cho West, Mineral, July 22.
Matthew John Van Lieshout and Kayla Marie Schumacher, Ravalli, July 23.
John Patrick Swanson and Jessie Kristine Giligan, Missoula, July 23.
Ashon Donte Woodbury and Elle Christine Johnson, Missoula, July 23.
Brandon Edwin Mavity and Angelie Deo Tenebro Ybarrita, Missoula, August 1.
Kaitlyn Nedra Parker and Ryan Max Pierce, Missoula, July 29.
Ashlan Elizabeth Olson and Joseph William Koch, Missoula, July 24.
Mahallie Rae Faulk and Albert Earl Lundberg Jr., Beaverhead, July 24.
Evan Joseph Polito and Marisa Ann Morrison, Missoula, declaration.
Amanda Christina Happney and Craig Alan McDonald, Missoula, July 26.
Sarah Elizabeth Pfeifer and Michela A. Weshoff, Missoula, declaration.
Kaytlinn Jean Lamme and Constantine Alexsandre Giguere, Missoula, July 28.
Tiffany Marie Perkins and Matthew Gian Cole, Missoula, declaration.
Kevin Michael Connors and Janel McCormick, Missoula, declaration.
Rialee Summer White and Stephan Lee Jorgensen, Missoula, August 1.