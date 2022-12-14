 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, December 14

marriage stockimage

John Michael Cote and Mikayla Sue Weidow, Missoula, Missoula, Nov. 26. 

Brandon Bruce Peterson and Gretchen Faye Vetsch, Missoula, Dec. 3.

Marshea Ka-Upena Kumaewa and Shalon Charles Norick, Missoula, Dec. 8. 

Madelyn Rose Nordby and Ian Thomas Charles, Lake, Dec. 10.

Hubert Michael Smith and Holly Yvonne Smith, Missoula, Dec. 6.

Douglas Willian Lawrence and Anne Elizabeth Vander Meer, Missoula, Dec. 8.

Nisha Lynn Deanda and David John Baker Jr., Missoula, Dec. 7. 

Clayton Dean Keys and Jennifer May Jones, Missoula, declaration.

Michaela Angellynn Waller and Jacob Cole Schreckendgust, Missoula, Dec. 9. 

Jennifer A. Caton and Raymond C. Ross, Missoula, declaration.

