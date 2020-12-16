Marriages for Wednesday, December 16

Amanda Marie Kidd and Justin Gerard Reed, Oct. 17
Gordon James Martin and Natalie Janae Bova, Dec. 6
Jordan Hart Knudsen and Amanda Kaye Shoemaker, Dec. 5
Olivia Grace Bridges Holter and Seth Tyler King, Dec. 5
Melissa Ann Rondeau and Jeffrey Craig Socolofsky, Dec. 8
Heather Avon Hastings and Arnold Everett Ailer Jr. (declaration)
Mallory Ann Autry and Dustin Patrick Smith, Dec. 9
Nishalini Letchumykantha and Joseph Albert Doyle (declaration)
Nathan John Opper and Marciel Abalajon Silva, Dec. 2
