Marriages for Wednesday, December 16

Amanda Marie Kidd and Justin Gerard Reed, Oct. 17

Gordon James Martin and Natalie Janae Bova, Dec. 6

Jordan Hart Knudsen and Amanda Kaye Shoemaker, Dec. 5

Olivia Grace Bridges Holter and Seth Tyler King, Dec. 5

Melissa Ann Rondeau and Jeffrey Craig Socolofsky, Dec. 8

Heather Avon Hastings and Arnold Everett Ailer Jr. (declaration)

Mallory Ann Autry and Dustin Patrick Smith, Dec. 9

Nishalini Letchumykantha and Joseph Albert Doyle (declaration)

Nathan John Opper and Marciel Abalajon Silva, Dec. 2

