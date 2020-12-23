Marriages for Wednesday, December 23

Nikolay Ivanovich Chinikaylo and Iryna Mihailovna Chynikaila, Dec. 12
Nathan A. Huey and Erin Marie Jensen, Dec. 12
Harper Catherine Guard and Douglas Scott Ford Jr., Dec. 9
Grayson Clark Zurbruegg and Kaitlin Marie D'Anthony, Dec. 2
Dawn Marie Law and John Baird McNeil, Dec. 12
Diana Elizabeth Fuentes and Michael Aaron Bushey, Dec. 13
Ashley Jean Kirby and Raellen Marie Pfannenstiel, Dec. 15
Alexandra Marie Rissi and Allen Roger Benson, Dec. 12
Cody Alan Meyer and Abigail Grace Fiske (declaration)
Ela Jane Cross and Andrew James Hursh (declaration)
Robert Karl Lepaine and Laxus James Powell (declaration)