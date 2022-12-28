 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, December 28

Kyle Evan Brueggeman and Elora Kate Peterson, Missoula, Dec. 10. 

Karen Ann Johnson and Duncan Carr Nauts, Missoula, Dec. 19. 

Jeffery Karl Seidlitz and Joanna Knudsen, Missoula, Dec. 20. 

Emilie Kathryn Thane and Nicholas Walter Ramsey, Missoula, Dec. 21. 

Kaycee Jo Hull and Daniel Forrest Hoheim, Missoula, Dec. 19. 

Angela Margaret Myers and Gary Daniel Edgar Jr., Missoula, Dec. 20. 

Melody Anne Brown and Brandon Lee Ponton, Missoula, Dec. 20. 

Joanne Kathleen Kurtz and Gary David Regan, Missoula, declaration.

Sheyanne Rose Stevenson and Tristan Lee Carpenter, Missoula, declaration. 

Darrell Kevin Cooper and Brittany Ann Moreland, Missoula, Dec. 21. 

James Leroy Wilcox and Craig Earl Holtorf, Missoula, declaration.

Leann Renae Kidder and Charles Allen Lynch, Missoula, declaration.

Zachary Alan Hixson and Kelly Marie Sanford, Missoula, declaration. 

