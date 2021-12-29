Marriages for Wednesday, December 29

Dalton McKay Proud and Brandi Alexandria Neumeyer, Dec. 18
Jeremiah Chase Fisher and Jenny Leann Miller, Dec. 18
Samantha Caitlyn Neidhardt and Jason Allen Craft, Dec. 22
Andrew Anthony Gonzales and Jessa Bell Lydon, Dec. 23
Bethany Christine Down and Aldean Jerry Russell, Dec. 22
James Walter Thompson IV and Amanda Rae Thompson (declaration)
Macey K. Newbary and Ruben David Arderi, Dec. 23
Ronan Dean Simpson and Keara Leigh Jaymes Grantham, Dec. 22
Jessie Lee Devine and Bruno De Noronha Loureiro, Dec. 23