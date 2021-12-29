 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marriages for Wednesday, December 29

  • 0
marriage stockimage

Dalton McKay Proud and Brandi Alexandria Neumeyer, Dec. 18

Jeremiah Chase Fisher and Jenny Leann Miller, Dec. 18

Samantha Caitlyn Neidhardt and Jason Allen Craft, Dec. 22

Andrew Anthony Gonzales and Jessa Bell Lydon, Dec. 23

Bethany Christine Down and Aldean Jerry Russell, Dec. 22

James Walter Thompson IV and Amanda Rae Thompson (declaration)

Macey K. Newbary and Ruben David Arderi, Dec. 23

Ronan Dean Simpson and Keara Leigh Jaymes Grantham, Dec. 22

Jessie Lee Devine and Bruno De Noronha Loureiro, Dec. 23

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News