Marriages for Wednesday, December 30

Karla Renee Theilen and Christopher David Kundson, Dec. 21

Andrea Baratte and Alicia Renee Boone, Dec. 21

Lauren Anne Quicho and Richard Lee McAfee, Dec. 24

Violet Bolstridge and Morgan Earl Larson, Dec. 18

Joe Randall Thompson and Kimberly Mary Dorris, Dec. 21

Savanna Grace Pedersen and Cody Jansson Boland (declaration)

Tara Lynette Houde and Todd Wade Solinger (declaration)

Kerr Bailey Duson and Daniel Ambrose McCarthy, Dec. 22

Ethan Edward Renfro and Diane Lavon Hill (declaration)

Hannah Rose Monaghan and Brandon Augustus Maynard (declaration)

