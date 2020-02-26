Marriages for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020

Jerrod Anthony Erdmann and Louise Hinkle Kelly, Oct. 5
Joey Lee Moore and Daniel Scott Tichenor, Oct. 12
Jessica Ann Leibenguth and John Donald Pickhardt, Feb. 1
Rachael Smith Caldwell and Joseph Timothy Redfern, Feb. 8
Lauren Rachel DePaul and Chad Michael Clark, Feb. 20
Debbie Carlisle Cherene and Raymond Joseph John Down Jr., Feb. 2
Michael Lee Snowberger and Samantha Jo Wisdom, Feb. 11
Kassidy Jaymee Evered and Dennis Leroy Brown, Feb. 8
John Michael Casper and Deborah Lee Wiley, Feb. 20
Mercedes Rae Dummer and Samuel Brent Strickland, Feb. 14
Tiffany Michelle Brazington and Brandon James Brown, Feb. 8
Alison Michelle Morgan and Travis Dean Johns (declaration)
Abigail Grace Fegley and Jacob Thomas Van Norman, Feb. 14
Amber Dawn Keeland and Joshua Merlin Barksdale, Feb. 15
Christin Lauren Brooker and Lucas Adam Holsworth, Feb. 12
Karen Teresa DiGangi and Ariel Gabriel Berg (declaration)
Nicole Amber Harwood and Shane Micah Edington (declaration)
Jessa Aipperspach and Aaron Brannum (declaration)
Molly Elizabeth Big Sam and Kory Kenneth Carson (declaration)
Retta Lynn Hettling and Jeremy Keith Huntley (declaration)
Jeremiah Carl Jones and Jessica Elaine Hurt, Feb. 14
Hal David Clevinger and Jennifer Jean Schulze (declaration)
Jesse Lavern Padrotti and Mareehelen Mercedes Wood, Feb. 20
Emma Sydney Poirier and Easton Jade Fansler, Feb. 21