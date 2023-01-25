Marriages for Wednesday, January 25 Jan 25, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Brian David Bigsam and Dennis Michael Johnson, Missoula, Jan. 14.Becca Marie Roseboom and Ryan Cody Larson, Missoula, Dec. 23. 0 Comments You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Public Records Marriages Advertising Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Marriages for Wednesday, January 18 Marriages for Wednesday, January 18, 2023. Marriages for Wednesday, January 11 Marriages for Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Marriages for Wednesday, January 4 Marriages for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.