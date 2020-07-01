Marriages for Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Marty Ray Meeks and Debbie Jo Meeks, June 21

Jillian Marie Ubinger and Andrew Clayton McCluskey, June 20

Dakota Russell Diller and Ashley Ann Revin, June 20

Paul Frank Dillon and Kathryn Louise McGraw, June 15

Charla Chantay Ferrell and Ted Michael Dunton, June 20

Jacqueline Marie Lee and Dean Joseph Towarnicki, June 20

Brianna Beth Speltz and Tyler William Verlanic, June 20

Brandon Lloyd Scott and Zoey Haven Dean Graham, June 23

Daniel C. Borntreger and Rachel O. Miller, June 20

Elyse Grace Dagrella and Jack Gabriel Hansen, June 19

Marley Ann Keating and Peter T. Martino, June 20

Daniela Lauren Rodli and Nathanial Isaac Hicks, June 20

Rebecca Ranae Johns and Cole Dean Gray Ketchem, June 20

Meradeth Houston Snow and Troy Robert Morgan (declaration)

Kendra Carol Hix and Peyton Charles Fulbright, June 22

Brooke Nicole Nelson and Nathaniel Cole Green (declaration)

Emily Rose Dubrawski and Taylor Emery Graham, June 25

Trevor Emmanuel Knight and Natasha Renaee Honeywood-Covington (declaration)

