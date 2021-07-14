 Skip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, July 14
Marriages for Wednesday, July 14

Gabriel Jonathan Sullens and Kimberly Mae Davis, June 12

Kayla Lynn Goodmundson and Cory Lee Keller, July 3

Arthur Aaron Messal and Michelle Ann Hiland, June 26

Rachel Michelle Shirley and Brittany Leigh Muth, July 3

Tiffany Rachelle Taylor and Michael Thomas Price, June 26

Lisa Marie Shaurette and Michael Patrick Duvall, June 26

Aaron Harold Franklin and Alisha Alexis Poitra, June 26

Cameron James Schmitz and Faith Ann D'Ortenzio, July 3

Mason Lewis Derendinger and Adele Jeanne Kopp, June 26

Michael Edwin Harbine and Casey Jolene Haggard (declaration)

Cortney Olivia Perreten and Ari Benjamin Silverman, July 3

Kelsey Elizabeth Moore and Branden Allen Vantil, June 24

Anthony James Gold and Marna Kay Jensen, July 3

Isabelle Shoshana Weiss and Arran Christopher Lake, July 3

Caitlynn Anne Ratliff and Reagan Marcel Turcotte, July 3

Alex Dean Walton and Melanie Lanay Alsup, July 3

Nichole Elizabeth Perry and Eric Joseph Walker, July 3

Madison Faith Morgan and Loni Miguel Delgado (declaration)

Leah Annette Proctor and Thomas Williamson Pacholik (declaration)

Jade Michele Descharme and Justin Earl Santistevan, July 9

William Ryan Chilton and Amber Nicole McClintock, July 9

