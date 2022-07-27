Marriages for Wednesday, July 27

Megan Lee Chrestenson and Seamus Thomas Lucostic, Mineral, July 9.
Yalor Nicole Sheppard and Ethan John Bellon, Broadwater, July 16.
Olga Sergeevna Pasyuk and Nikita Sergeyevich Roos, Missoula, July 16.
Wesley James Knox and Amelia Rose Gardner, Ravalli, June 25.
Katherine Claire Wills and Tim Michael Byl, Missoula, July 23.
Jackson L. Thiebes and Noelle Elice Reiter, Granite, July 15.
Buck Grant Stokes and Hannah Katlyn Gostnell, Flathead, July 18.
Thomas Joseph Schiff and D. Kate Sells, Missoula, July 3.
Jacob Kent Price and Alexandra Noelle Senner, Missoula, July 2.
Christopher David Gierke and Karmella Ann Mariscal, Missoula, July 16.
Anthony Daniel Feist and Blair M. Weinert, Sanders, July 2.
Kristina Kenzie McGee and Zachary Scott Kompel, Lewis & Clark, June 12.
William Robert Olson and Alicia Suzanne Jones, Ravalli, July 9.
Jordan Lee Tripp and Stephanie Elizabeth Carl, Lake, July 16.
Nicole Stroot and Jake Benton Klucewich, Missoula, July 9.
Thoreau Lingscheit Schreifels and Erica Anne Stubblebine, Missoula, July 21.
Deborah Lynn White and John H. Crowley, Missoula, July 9.
Cooper Jordan Sprunk and Lauren Rose Estabrook, Lake, July 9.
Raymond Lee Bidwell and Tanya Ann Williams, Missoula, July 16.
Camille Grances Glaff and Andrew Thomas Cunningham, Glacier, July 12.
Catherine Lurie Wiechmann and Daniel Elting Fleming, Missoula, June 16.
Maura Catharine Wear and Carter Ray Baughman, Missoula, July 14.
Ian Thorson Davies and Jessica Lynn Keller, Missoula, July 15.
Kaitlyn Lee Bertoglio and Brian Thomas Simon, Missoula, July 16.
Thomas Balfour Jeffrey and Anju Lata Singhal, Missoula, July 14.
Mavrick John Maceachern and Sierra Leigh Kenkel, Missoula, July 16.
Zoe Anne Foltz and Christopher James Bohr, Missoula, July 16.
Jeremy Wayne Weihbrecht and Tami Lynn Calamita, Lake, July 19.
Hannah Marie Gentry and Alekzander Donald Craig, Missoula, July 18.
Lucia Estefania Gonzalez Medel and Keegan Franklin Patrick Boyar, Missoula, declaration.
Mallory Leanne Keech and Bret Michael Walk, Missoula, July 19.
Adalissa Marie Bryan and Gerhardt Christian Soeffker, Missoula, July 9.
John Patrick Swanson and Jessie Kristine Gilligan, Missoula. July 23.
Timothy Alan Lee Stock and Abby Catherine Gill, Missoula, July 22.
Evan Joseph Plito and Marisa Ann Morrison, Missoula, declaration.