Marriages for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Kaylee Marie Walter and Taylor Matthew Friede, July 18

Tracy Jill Noel and James Dustin Whealon, July 11

Patrick Robert Burke and Marina Geraldine Hansen, July 18

Amber Paiute French and Dustin Lee Stockner, June 27

Nichole Sheree Hatfield and Jesse Burns, July 18

Stephanie Lynn Jones and Levi Douglas New, July 4

Thomas Jacob Kavran and Jordan Alec Costello, July 18

Alice Caroline Martin and Alexander Jonathon Cordero, July 2

Michael Andrew Musick and Jenna Ray Griffin, July 11

Merikja Marie Lowman and Logan Dalton Cox, July 23

Alonda Marie Paddock and Bradley Cameron White, July 9

Samantha Maureen Ricketts and Nicholas Steven Penoncello, July 23

Kathy Lou Kane and Robert Alan Worthington, July 17

Jenny Marie Wilson and Jason Matthew Hall, July 17

Samantha Elizabeth Boyd and Joshua Lee Keeney, July 18

Samantha Jo McLeod and Trevor Anthony Stringham, July 18

Kenneth Morley Metz and Stefanie Lavonne Harris, July 11

Makenna Lee Turk and Kaitlin Michelle Hiniker, July 18

Joshua William Reed and Lizbet Vega Ortiz, July 17

Adrian Deborah Stahl and Richard Wayne Hoffman, July 22

Katelyn Leanne Knudson and Jacob Kenneth Morrison, July 18

Kerry Marie Seaver and Benjamin William Strickland, July 20

Michael Cole Chapman and Alexandra Catherine Hughes (declaration)

Dawn Leann Dayton and Thomas Nathaniel Owens (declaration)

