Marriages for Wednesday, July 29, 2020

Kaylee Marie Walter and Taylor Matthew Friede, July 18
Tracy Jill Noel and James Dustin Whealon, July 11
Patrick Robert Burke and Marina Geraldine Hansen, July 18
Amber Paiute French and Dustin Lee Stockner, June 27
Nichole Sheree Hatfield and Jesse Burns, July 18
Stephanie Lynn Jones and Levi Douglas New, July 4
Thomas Jacob Kavran and Jordan Alec Costello, July 18
Alice Caroline Martin and Alexander Jonathon Cordero, July 2
Michael Andrew Musick and Jenna Ray Griffin, July 11
Merikja Marie Lowman and Logan Dalton Cox, July 23
Alonda Marie Paddock and Bradley Cameron White, July 9
Samantha Maureen Ricketts and Nicholas Steven Penoncello, July 23
Kathy Lou Kane and Robert Alan Worthington, July 17
Jenny Marie Wilson and Jason Matthew Hall, July 17
Samantha Elizabeth Boyd and Joshua Lee Keeney, July 18
Samantha Jo McLeod and Trevor Anthony Stringham, July 18
Kenneth Morley Metz and Stefanie Lavonne Harris, July 11
Makenna Lee Turk and Kaitlin Michelle Hiniker, July 18
Joshua William Reed and Lizbet Vega Ortiz, July 17
Adrian Deborah Stahl and Richard Wayne Hoffman, July 22
Katelyn Leanne Knudson and Jacob Kenneth Morrison, July 18
Kerry Marie Seaver and Benjamin William Strickland, July 20
Michael Cole Chapman and Alexandra Catherine Hughes (declaration)
Dawn Leann Dayton and Thomas Nathaniel Owens (declaration)
