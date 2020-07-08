Marriages for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

James Robert Johns and Virginia Irene Christ, June 13
Christopher Allen Mowry and Jessica Michelle Lewis, June 15
Michelle Lynn Brilz and Shawn Andrew Brady, July 2
Nathan Scott Martin and Ellie Ann Smith, Missoula, June 20
Andrew John Sullivan and Natalie Suzanne Shaw, June 30
Callahan Taylor Peel and Brady Gantz Coffman, June 20
Laura Louise Rummel and Stephen Rodman Cooney, June 20
Jacob Wayne Foster and Jan Elizabeth Roddy, June 13
Ashley Marie Rowberry and Joshua James Rhines, June 27
Justin Ivan Crouteau and Tabitha Nichole Mcelwain, June 20
Byron Forrest Sacry and Megan Suzanne Strickland, June 27
Vivian Lee Sandau and Joseph Micha Ruiz, June 20
Gregory Todd Amderson and Miriam Altic Zangmeister, June 29
Kyle James Olson and Marki Grace Crowe, June 23
Frances Ellen McWilliams and Wayne Leroy Sturm, June 28
Trevor Emmanuel Knight and Natasha Renaee Honeywood-Covington (declaration)
Zia Nakoda Barrozo, Nicholas Blake Jernigan, June 29
Brandon Russell Friede and CarolJean Dorothy Morelli (declaration)
Waylon James Brooks and Correne Rose Carl, July 1
Daniel Phillip Burrell and Kendell Marie Weinheimer (declaration)
Mark Loren Avery and Michelle Lynn Johnsen (declaration)
Sabine Brigette and Abhishek Chatterjee (declaration)
