Margaret Elizabeth Nan Jeakins-Cooley and Quinn Patrick McGrath, June 15

Laura Louise Olsonoski and Jordan Donald Creveling, June 15

Jarrett Waylon Leister and Erika Renee VanHavel, June 22

Jennae Dawn McGee and Brydon Jeffrey Peacock, June 15

Ashley Lynn Schmautz and Christopher Ryan Halver, June 22

Bradley Clark Hanson and Magen Laureen Johnston, May 18

Desiree Marie Boothe and Darrick Franklin Dahl, June 22

Travis Charles Galarneau and Haliegh Marie Solheim, June 26

Fiona Kathleen Murphy and Alexander Ridgway, June 15

Jeremy Christian Braband and Jessica Alice Sandoval, June 8

Mellisa Marie Clark and Dustin Lee Weidenkeller, June 22

James Mathias Arnot Riggs and Alaina Renee Strehlow, June 22

Christopher Lee Funston and Krysta Marie Campbell, June 8

Alexis Victoria Buchanan and Kevin Humberto Gomez, June 22

Morgan Jean Marie Kautz and Jesie James Martin, June 1

Taryn Lace Campbell and Payson Merrit Lippert, June 22

Joseph Stephen Peterson and Barbara Ann Balko, June 22

Jasmin Michele Overbaugh and Brian Charles Sturm, June 22

Jenna Louise Joki and Robert Joseph Lliteras, June 22

Zachary Howard Lauffenburger and Morgan Ann Levey, June 15

Jamie Christina Ketch and Ryan Maxwell Cain Mitchell, June 22

John Matthias Elsen and Jessi Kay Miller, June 16

Haley Ann Budge and Anders Cameron Nord, June 22

Madison Joy Morton and Caleb Johnson Sturgis, June 14

Gretchen Avery Koester and James Wayne Wiscombe, June 13

Christina Brigette Maw and Shane Marcus Cashin, June 21

Roger Alexander Tonna II and Courtney Elaine Austin, June 21

Caroline Elizabeth Arsenault and Joshua Stephen McCormick, June 22

Sierra Grace Gehring and Nathaniel Linn Hester, June 21

Brianna Lee Cooper and Austin Christopher Herz, June 22

Robert Ethan Banks and Sarah Marie Bonnington, June 26

Robert Gallagher Bender and Stephanie Eve Urness, June 22

Zeno Waterbury Wicks IV and Megan Carole Marolf, June 22

Randy Timothy Koon and Mckenzie Elizabeth Weber, June 22

Ashley Denise Kromarek and Aaron Michael Wise (declaration)

Mellissa Marie Lewellyn and Christopher Edward Anderson (declaration)

Ekaterina Yurievna Roos and Samuel Jiro Fidler (declaration)

Samuel Hutton Frank and Rachael Rose Bowe (declaration)

Andrew Steven Rosenbaum and Lindsey Owens (declaration)

