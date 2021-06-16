 Skip to main content
Marriages for Wednesday, June 16
Tyler Wayne Gurney and Kelsey Marie Anderson, June 5

Coletin Ray Trump and Tara Marie Messner, June 5

David Eros Gonzalez and Danielle Lavrerne Moss, June 6

Logan James Taff and Holly Marie Krenz, June 5

Shayna Mae Atlee and Jeffrey Scott Erickson, May 22

David Aaron Heath and Stephanie Elizabeth Filkins, June 10

Travis Andrew Dobrinin and Tanner Nicole Thames, May 22

Kaiya Letrece Ashby and Joseph Anthony Harris, June 5

Madison Mackenzie Archibald-Wilson and Lucian Paul Dahy, May 30

Shay M. Scribner and Zachary J. Wagner, May 29

Trevor Alan Zeiler and Shelby Marlene Wasileski, June 4

Nathan Ryan Christianson and Rocio Salome Monserrat (declaration)

Ashley Martha Rowson and Christopher Glenn Rollins, June 5

Katherine Grace Elizabeth Smith and Timothy Christopher Morin, June 9

Douglas Ian Doria and Krisha Nicole McKinley (declaration)

Carl Hunter Connelly and Hannah Kate Moss, June 10

Lia Rose Musumeci and Xavier Chao Frank (declaration)

Lindsey Mari LaPlante and Charles Anthony Talarico, June 11

