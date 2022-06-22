Marriages for Wednesday, June 22

Margaret Auten Powell and Patrick Murphy Skogen, Missoula, March 3.
Xaveria Marie Rodriguez and Adam Michael Taylor, Flathead, June 16.
Connor Joseph Cassidy and Taylor Marie Hansen, Missoula, June 11.
Jay Lassonde Mason and Elizabeth Lee Strecher, Granite, June 18.
Cameron MacDonald Strange-Boston and Elizabeth Marie Evertz, Mineral, June 18.
Melissa Wickwire and Conan James Clausen, Missoula, June 11.
Erica Bitencourt Rubino and Jon Robert Hageness, Missoula, June 12.
Charlotte Chiara Reed and Forest Waters Moulton, Granite, June 11.
Amy Rae Robertson and Wesley Allen Kinsloving, Missoula, June 18.
Kylie Angeline Rhoades and Gunnar Benjamin Ulberg, Lake, June 11.
Aric Alder Hoffman and Amanada June Richards, Missoula, May 28.
Cory Lynn Costa and Robert R. Spoja, Mineral, June 18.
Rylee Ayn Gulde and Andrew Charles Calabro, Lake, June 4.
Cal Stephen Davis and Janelle Lynn Hilton, Ravalli, June 3.
John Garrett Williamson and Emily Marcelle Anne McCloy, Missoula, June 4.
Kathlyen Neumeister and Mark David Belden, Missoula, June 10.
Clare Marie Edgerton and Patrick Augustus Wiedeman, Missoula, June 16.
Trapper Eugene Ramsey and Callie Jo Wilson, Ravalli, June 15.
Hannah Erin Hanson and Andrew D. Kreis, Missoula, June 11.
Katherine Louise Hutson and Robert Monroe Redfield III, Missoula, June 18.
Zahra Jasmine Tierney and David Michael Payseno, Missoula, June 16.
Stephen Michael Armile and Katherine Ann Scheib, Mineral, June 17.
Conner Benjamin Crawford and Caroline Jean Kelley, Missoula, June 16.
Jessica Cynthia Aparicio and Patrick Michael Kenton, Ravalli, June 18.
Elizabeth Ann Redinger and Trevor Kellen Oneil, Missoula, June 18.
Jesse David Sanchez and Elizabeth Ann Taylor, Missoula, June 17.