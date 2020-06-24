Marriages for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Jonathan Davin Bergroos and Carrie Elizabeth Little, May 10
Sarah Victoria Cornellier and Timothy James Leegan, Feb. 15
Luke Patrick Isaac Overland and Shannin Ilyse Walter, May 17
Sean Thomas Evans and Michelle Ann Duffus, March 16
Larry Lewis Farnes and Deborah Lee Douglas, June 17
Shelbie Lea Gordon and Chase Andrew Cooper, June 13
Bradley Joseph Thomas and Sara Ann Siesco, June 9
Kristin Elizabeth Story and Graysen Laurence Vukasin, June 6
Alena Petra Lovi-Borgmann and Daniel Craig Meyer, June 13
Randell John Ballas and Incarnacion Labrador Speaks, June 13
Jessica Marie Rowe and Seth Henry Larson (declaration)
Marcy Elena Inama and Mark Daniel Thomas, June 6
Kassi Lynn Candler and Kolter James Amos-Brown, June 13
Gina Marie Salle and Colton Robert Baquet, June 12
Emily Rose Kepler and Nathaniel Jacob Snipes, July 16
Brett Nelson Bloom and Kristin Ashley Pennington, June 18
David Alan Cox and George Lee Barnes (declaration)
Austin McMullan Graef and Alexia Rose Delridge, June 14
Jane Elliot Umbriaco and Ryan William Tuthill, June 10
Lucas Monroe Dye and Melissa Jamie Miller (declaration)
David Edward Vlasak and Marilyn Antoinette Robinson, June 16
Randee Jo Cantrell and Steven Barry Cantrell (declaration)
Jenny Marie LaTray and Charles Corydon Sanborn, June 18
Ryan Allan Hetrick and Deanna Elizabeth Stine (declaration)
Amber Loree Rogers and Ann Elenore Friederichs (declaration)
