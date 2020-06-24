Marriages for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Marriages for Wednesday, June 24, 2020

marriage stockimage

Jonathan Davin Bergroos and Carrie Elizabeth Little, May 10

Sarah Victoria Cornellier and Timothy James Leegan, Feb. 15

Luke Patrick Isaac Overland and Shannin Ilyse Walter, May 17

Sean Thomas Evans and Michelle Ann Duffus, March 16

Larry Lewis Farnes and Deborah Lee Douglas, June 17

Shelbie Lea Gordon and Chase Andrew Cooper, June 13

Bradley Joseph Thomas and Sara Ann Siesco, June 9

Kristin Elizabeth Story and Graysen Laurence Vukasin, June 6

Alena Petra Lovi-Borgmann and Daniel Craig Meyer, June 13

Randell John Ballas and Incarnacion Labrador Speaks, June 13

Jessica Marie Rowe and Seth Henry Larson (declaration)

Marcy Elena Inama and Mark Daniel Thomas, June 6

Kassi Lynn Candler and Kolter James Amos-Brown, June 13

Gina Marie Salle and Colton Robert Baquet, June 12

Emily Rose Kepler and Nathaniel Jacob Snipes, July 16

Brett Nelson Bloom and Kristin Ashley Pennington, June 18

David Alan Cox and George Lee Barnes (declaration)

Austin McMullan Graef and Alexia Rose Delridge, June 14

Jane Elliot Umbriaco and Ryan William Tuthill, June 10

Lucas Monroe Dye and Melissa Jamie Miller (declaration)

David Edward Vlasak and Marilyn Antoinette Robinson, June 16

Randee Jo Cantrell and Steven Barry Cantrell (declaration)

Jenny Marie LaTray and Charles Corydon Sanborn, June 18

Ryan Allan Hetrick and Deanna Elizabeth Stine (declaration)

Amber Loree Rogers and Ann Elenore Friederichs (declaration)

