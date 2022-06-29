Marriages for Wednesday, June 29

Karl William Kyer and Angelina Stefania Smith, Ravalli, June 18.
Margaret Auten Powell and Patrick Murphy Skogen, Missoula, March 3.
Connor Joseph Cassidy and Taylor Marie Hansen, Missoula, June 11.
Angela Kate Morasco and Daniel Robert Weiss, Missoula, June 4.
Jay Lassonde Mason and Elizabeth Lee Strecher, Granite, June 18.
Cameron MacDonald Strange-Boston and Elizabeth Marie Evertz, Mineral, June 18.
Kevin Neil Johnson and Katie Wright, Missoula, June 11.
Amy Rae Robertson and Wesley Allen Kinsloving, Missoula, June 18.
Natalie Grace Adams and Alec Michael Bray, Lake, June 18.
Rylee Ayn Gulde and Andrew Charles Calabro, Lake, June 4.
Leah Caroline Ling and Seth Thomas Orme, Missoula, June 18.
People are also reading…
Shaine Elly McMahon and Cole Philip Junso, Missoula, June 10.
Anderson Everett Beauchine and Emily Bea Oja, Missoula, June 15.
Daniel JR Stoll, Mary Rose Bontrager, Ravalli, June 14.
Shannon Jessop and Caleb Winston, Ravalli, June 11.
Hannah Erin Hanson and Andrew D. Kreis, Missoula, June 11.
Katherine Louise Hutson and Robert Monroe Redfield III, Missoula, June 18.
Stephen Michael Armile and Katherine Ann Scheib, Mineral, June 17.
Beth A. Zander and Chad M. Caton, Missoula, June 18.
Cole Russell Kroshus and Hallie Claire Schwend, Ravalli, June 18.
Amber L. Riel and John William Shively Jr., Missoula, June 21.
Libbie Ann Jones and Hayden Daniel Holman, Lake, June 18.
Patrick Michael Kenton and Jessica Cynthia Aparicio, Ravalli, June 18.
Samantha Marie Reeves and Stephen Gerald Rice, Missoula, June 18.
Elizabeth Ann Redinger and Trevor Kellen O'Neil, Missoula, June 18.
Jace Brendan Gilbreath and Laura Suzanne Benjaminson, Missoula, June 21.
Margaret Frances Doolittle and Artemio Aquino-Sanchez, Missoula, June 25.
Jackson Craig Olsen and Audrey Claire Peterson, Ravalli, June 22.
Iris Lynnea Wall and Mary Catherine Hoey, Missoula, declaration.
Alejandro Esteban Garrick and Shayla-Te Elaine Jones, Missoula, declaration.
Patrick E. Hays and Charlene Rae Hanson, Missoula, June 22.
Camas Anahara Danison-Fieldhouse and Daniel David Timothy Shea Conner, Missoula, declaration.
Timothy Roy Nelson and Angelica Dewey, Missoula, declaration.
Teagen Dean Maynard and Tiara M. Bradburn, Arlee, June 23.
Stacie Chanelle Hummer and Colter Charles Miller, Missoula, declaration.
Alexis Kimbrell and Anthony Brask, Missoula, declaration.