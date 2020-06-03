Marriages for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Megan Louise Sipes and Quinn Allen Spinkler, May 23

Sandra Kay Camp and Gordon William Cooper, May 16

Stormi Renea Wilkes and Steven Ryan Harmon (declaration)

