Donald Edward King and Stacey Marlaine Beecher, June 8

Chaz Colyn Flinn and Jordan Raye Jasper, June 15

Zachary Wulfgang Miller and Hali Marcae Michelle Ward, June 8

Hazuki Shimamura and Jacob Luke Contos, June 15

Donovan Spear Power and Kelly Rose Fullerton, May 26

Fraser Miller Horton and Kimberly Ann Pearce, June 1

Christine Delaney Guyton and Jaden Andrew Maharg, June 15

Kristyl Shyanne Roberts and Adam Richard Carrier, June 15

Michael Brody Mattox and Andrea Doreen Nickisch, June 20

Michael Jens Hopson and Lydia Kristin Haxton, June 15

Christy Irene Eichenlaub and Devin Kenneth Adams, June 15

Payton Nicole Miller and Brennan Andrew Holmgren, June 15

John Taylor Schmaing and Mykaela Lynel Hammer, June 14

Jennifer Marie Orchard and Casey Charles Bedell, June 15

Brandon Tyree Clarke and Mariah Nicole Weisheit, June 14

Alexander Luke Griffith and Aleaha Rose Conat, June 15

Patrick Elijah Bierly and Raylee Patricia Bradburn, June 15

Kelley Dale Startin and Micala Shantel Elizabeth Jelleff, June 15

Nicole Leigh Sobczak and Juergen Knoeller, June 16

Ryan Michael Sears and Julia Marie Neaves, June 15

Brandy Noel Carroll and Christopher Lee Martel, June 14

Ellianna Roslyn Hume and Jonathan Burrell Delight, June 13

Shannaray Ryan-West and William Kent Perkins, June 14

Meghan Rae Hollifield and Brian Robert Ballenger, June 20

Kelsey Ann Ellis and Mitchel Steven Brester, June 20

Chad Michael Goodnight and Emily Francine Roper, June 19

James Douglas Mount and Phillip Austin Turner (declaration)

