Jennifer Straughan and John S. Anderson, June 1

Natasha Alexandra Fetters and Corey Dewayne Davis, May 31

Dustin Wade Williams and Kristina June Finsaas, May 11

Rachel Nicole Calvin and Nathan Richard Bilstad, June 1

Jordan Michelle Elias and Stanley James Spoharski, June 1

Joseph Stephen Carlson and Jessie Dawn Macias, May 25

Leslie Marie Chapman and Robert Jay Owen, June 1

Alexander Timothy Segal and Sara Elizabeth Anderson, June 1

Kacie Ann Blunt and Christopher George Flankey, May 25

David Richard Allen and Kristin Lee Beal, June 2

James Allan Spruell Jr. and Erica Madeline Akerstrom, June 4

Landen Eugene Beckner and Nicole Alexis Larsen, June 6

Harrison Brandt McGill and Mackenzie Leigh Hungerford, June 6

Nicole Elizabeth Twite and Bo Richard Hughes, June 1

