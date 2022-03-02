Marriages for Wednesday, March 2

Haley Marie Shrinarine and Jackson Bradford Greene McKee, Feb. 22
Robert James Shipley and Karey Jane Dichtel, Feb. 22
Dominic Alexander Bishop and Mariah Nicole Millhouse, Feb. 22
Hayes Rachel Zoe and Jonathan David Solorio, Feb. 22
Mackenzie Kay Reid and William Alexander Parnell, Feb. 22
Angela Krystal Pell and Eric Adam George, Feb. 22
Leah Marie Wurster and Peter Joseph Whitney, Feb. 5
Mark C. Drury and Makalina Rose Seavy, Feb. 22
Jason Peter Pitt and Melissa Emily Armstrong, Feb. 25
Heidi Marie Wolford and Joshua Daniel Graham, Feb. 22
Layne Ryan William Pearson and Chandler Brooke Thomas, Feb. 22
Misti Mae Snell and Matthew Alan Kinzel, Feb. 22
Samantha Jean Daniel and Brandon Michael Rausch, Feb. 22
Ashley Helene Thompson and Eric Don Neumeister, Feb. 22
Sarah Victoria Fleming-Lovely and Daniel Kane Bollenbacher, Feb. 22
Reanna Rae Colman and Wayne Percy Lindsey III, Feb. 22
Phillip Eugene Roberson and Shari Rae Hayden, (declaration)
Stephen Randall Capra and Mary Susan Wardell, Feb. 24
Charles Junior Hansen and Lili Angelique Auten, (declaration)
Collin William Brezny and Molly Mackenzie Adamson, Feb. 25
Dakota Brandon Stump and Jeniffer Rivera Rodriguez, Feb. 28
Jaci Catelin Wolff and Gregory Mark Sessions, (declaration)